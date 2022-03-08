Companies / Mining RBPlat triples net cash pile and eyes even better 2022 B L Premium

Royal Bafokeng Platinum, which is subject to a takeover offer from peer Impala Platinum, says record production and surging prices helped it almost triple its net cash pile in 2021, and it is eyeing even better output.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), or core profit, increased by 28.3% to a record R8.53bn, to end-December, with the group’s net cash rising 198% to R4.9bn, lifted by improved production and record prices for rhodium and palladium...