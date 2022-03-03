Sibanye-Stillwater sees war boost for PMGs as it books record R33bn profit
Supply disruptions stemming from the conflict in Ukraine could support platinum and palladium prices in 2022, the miner says
03 March 2022 - 09:00
UPDATED 03 March 2022 - 23:22
Sibanye-Stillwater, which generated a record R33.1bn in profit in its 2021 year, expects the possibility of further support for precious metal prices as the conflict in Ukraine unfolds, but this could be hampered by reduced demand over the medium term.
The world’s largest platinum miner, with operations in the US and SA, benefited from the commodities boom, and paid its highest ever full-year dividend, totalling R13.8bn...
