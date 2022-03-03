Companies / Mining Sibanye-Stillwater books record R33bn profit, eyes positive 2022 Supply disruptions stemming from the conflict in Ukraine could support platinum and palladium prices in 2022, the miner says B L Premium

Sibanye-Stillwater, the world’s largest platinum miner, said it generated a record R33.1bn in profit in its 2021 year, eyeing the possibility of further support for precious metal prices as the conflict in Ukraine unfolds.

Group revenue for 2021 increased by 35% to a record R172.2bn in the year to end-December, and attributable profit 13% to R33.1bn, boosted by an improved operational performance in SA and a surge in rhodium prices...