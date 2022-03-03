Sibanye-Stillwater books record R33bn profit, eyes positive 2022
Supply disruptions stemming from the conflict in Ukraine could support platinum and palladium prices in 2022, the miner says
03 March 2022 - 09:00
Sibanye-Stillwater, the world’s largest platinum miner, said it generated a record R33.1bn in profit in its 2021 year, eyeing the possibility of further support for precious metal prices as the conflict in Ukraine unfolds.
Group revenue for 2021 increased by 35% to a record R172.2bn in the year to end-December, and attributable profit 13% to R33.1bn, boosted by an improved operational performance in SA and a surge in rhodium prices...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now