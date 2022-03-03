Exxaro profits jump as coal prices soar, but railway woes persist
03 March 2022 - 08:00
Exxaro, the largest supplier of coal to Eskom, says buoyant commodity prices helped lift profits by more than half in its 2021 year, even as problems on SA’s rail network weighed on its production and exports.
Exxaro’s coal production volumes fell by 10% in 2021, and exports by more than a third, as SA miners battled with a locomotive shortage stemming from vandalism and cable theft...
