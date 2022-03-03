African Rainbow Minerals reports 27% fall in first-half headline earnings

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), founded and chaired by Patrice Motsepe, reported a 27% drop in first-half headline earnings as iron prices came off the boil in line with a slowdown in steel production in China and the rand strengthened against the dollar.

The diversified miner was also not able to take full advantage of record high international coal prices because of the bottlenecks that bedevilled state-owned Transnet Freight Rail.

Earlier in 2021, China stopped importing coal from Australia after a diplomatic tussle between the countries, triggering a shortfall in coal supplies, which eventually led to a power crisis in China.

As a result, headline earnings fell 27% to R3.7bn in the six months to end-December, as iron ore prices fell 7% to $116 a tonne on average from $125 and the rand strengthened 8% against the dollar.

Total iron ore sales volumes were up just 1% at 8.2-million tonnes, with export sales volumes increasing by a similar margin at 6.7-million tonnes.

However, the manganese division shot the lights out with a 308% increase in headline earnings, driven by higher average manganese ore and manganese alloy prices.

Headline earnings at its platinum group metals division, represented by ARM Platinum, fell by 38% to R1.24bn.

ARM Coal headings were R351m, swinging from a loss of R222m a year before, mainly because of increased export thermal coal prices.

ARM declared an interim dividend of R12 a share, up from R10 a share a year before, as net cash improved by R2.8bn to just more than R11bn.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za