Appian Capital Advisory sues Sibanye-Stillwater for $1.2bn

UK private equity company Appian Capital Advisory announced on Wednesday that it was suing Sibanye-Stillwater for $1.2bn following the latter’s decision to abandon the acquisition of Appian’s copper and nickel assets in Brazil.

Appian argues in a statement that that Sibanye “incorrectly” stated that geotechnical instability at the Santa Rita mine constituted a material and adverse event...