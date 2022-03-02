Companies / Mining

Appian Capital Advisory sues Sibanye-Stillwater for $1.2bn

Appian argues in a statement that that Sibanye 'incorrectly' stated that geotechnical instability at the Santa Rita mine constituted a material and adverse event

02 March 2022 - 12:15 Andries Mahlangu

UK private equity company Appian Capital Advisory announced on Wednesday that it was suing Sibanye-Stillwater for $1.2bn following the latter’s decision to abandon the acquisition of Appian’s copper and nickel assets in Brazil.

Appian argues in a statement that that Sibanye “incorrectly” stated that geotechnical instability at the Santa Rita mine constituted a material and adverse event...

