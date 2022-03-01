Companies / Mining Impala Platinum almost halves dividend, but is bullish on PGMs The group says platinum group metal pricing improved in early 2022, as auto production supply chain constraints eased B L Premium

Impala Platinum (Implats), the world’s third-biggest platinum miner, says intermittent power supply, industrial unrest and extended safety stoppages weighed on its production in its half year to end-December, but it is still bullish on the outlook for platinum group metals (PGMs) in 2022.

Gross refined production of the basket of six metals Implats produces fell 4.6% to 1.616-million ounces in the six months to end-December, with headline earnings dropping 4.3% to R13.8bn, as operational issues offset higher prices...