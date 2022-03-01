Impala Platinum almost halves dividend, but is bullish on PGMs
The group says platinum group metal pricing improved in early 2022, as auto production supply chain constraints eased
01 March 2022 - 08:00
Impala Platinum (Implats), the world’s third-biggest platinum miner, says intermittent power supply, industrial unrest and extended safety stoppages weighed on its production in its half year to end-December, but it is still bullish on the outlook for platinum group metals (PGMs) in 2022.
Gross refined production of the basket of six metals Implats produces fell 4.6% to 1.616-million ounces in the six months to end-December, with headline earnings dropping 4.3% to R13.8bn, as operational issues offset higher prices...
