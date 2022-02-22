Companies / Mining AngloGold Ashanti slashes dividend as output and profit slump Production for 2021 fell 12% from a year earlier as a result of Covid disruptions and the temporary closure of a mine in Ghana, while headline earnings plunged 58% B L Premium

AngloGold Ashanti more than halved its payout to shareholders for 2021 as the Johannesburg-based global miner was hit by lower production due to Covid-19, rising costs and the temporary closure of a mine in Ghana.

The miner will pay a final dividend of 14 US cents (R2.17) for the year to end-December, representing a $60m payout, with its full-year dividend down to 20c from 48c previously...