AngloGold Ashanti slashes dividend as output and profit slump
Production for 2021 fell 12% from a year earlier as a result of Covid disruptions and the temporary closure of a mine in Ghana, while headline earnings plunged 58%
22 February 2022 - 13:45
AngloGold Ashanti more than halved its payout to shareholders for 2021 as the Johannesburg-based global miner was hit by lower production due to Covid-19, rising costs and the temporary closure of a mine in Ghana.
The miner will pay a final dividend of 14 US cents (R2.17) for the year to end-December, representing a $60m payout, with its full-year dividend down to 20c from 48c previously...
