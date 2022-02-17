Companies / Mining South32 notes record dividend as it keeps on investing in ‘green commodities’ The diversified Australian miner achieved a 1,847% increase in profit B L Premium

South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company with operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America, has delivered a strong set of results for the half year ended December 31, which included a record interim dividend of $405m (8.7 US cents per share).

The company, which has a primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange with secondary listings on the JSE and the London Stock Exchange, attributed its performance for the period to the broad recovery in global commodity prices as well as its divestment of lower margin businesses in energy coal and manganese alloys. That included the disposal of its loss-making SA mines, SA Energy Coal, in June 2021...