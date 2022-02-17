Gold Fields earnings rise 6% on output and price
Production at South Deep exceeded guidance despite the Covid-19 pandemic
17 February 2022 - 09:17
Gold Fields on Thursday reported a 6% rise in normalised earnings to $929m in the year to end-December, boosted by higher gold output and gold prices.
The world’s sixth-largest producer regards normalised earnings as the key measure of its underlying financial performance and excludes gains and losses on foreign exchange and other exceptional items...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now