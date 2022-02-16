Pan African Resources achieves record profit despite weaker gold price
A solid performance by the miner’s Evander underground mine in Mpumalanga helped increase gold production
16 February 2022 - 11:34
Record production has helped increase group profits for mid-tier gold miner Pan African Resources, which reported a 13.3% increase in earnings for the six months to end-December.
This despite average gold prices weakening by about 10% in rand terms...
