Pan African Resources achieves record output​ despite weaker gold price A solid performance by the miner's Evander underground mine in Mpumalanga helped increase gold production

Record production has helped increase group profits for mid-tier gold miner Pan African Resources, which reported a 13.3% increase in earnings for the six months to end-December.

This comes despite average gold prices weakening by about 10% in rand terms...