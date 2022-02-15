Companies / Mining Glencore to return $4bn to shareholders as earnings surge Core profit rose 84% in 2021, allowing the group to more than double its dividend and proceed with share buybacks B L Premium

Diversified miner Glencore says robust demand for metals and energy resulted in record core profit in 2021, putting the group in a position to return $4bn (R60bn) to shareholders.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), or core profit, jumped 84% to $21.3bn in the group’s year to end-December, buoyed by record prices for key minerals, notably thermal coal and liquefied natural gas...