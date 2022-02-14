Some MC Mining shareholders demand removal of CEO Sebastiano Randazzo
Randazzo has been in an acting CEO capacity for a year, replacing Brenda Berlin, who was also acting CEO for a year following the departure of David Brown
14 February 2022 - 09:45
Junior coal miner MC Mining said on Monday that three of its minority shareholders had requested a general meeting to consider the removal of interim group CEO Sebastiano Randazzo, as well as chair and nonexecutive director Bernard Pryor.
Without detailing what the directors were accused of, MC Mining said it was considering the validity of the proposal made by shareholders, who collectively hold 6.8% of the company’s shares between them...
