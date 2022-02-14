MC Mining faces leadership upset at crunch time for fundraising
Minority shareholders seek removal of interim group CEO Sebastiano Randazzo and chair Bernard Pryor
14 February 2022 - 09:45
UPDATED 14 February 2022 - 23:04
Junior coal miner MC Mining said on Monday that three of its minority shareholders have requested a general meeting to consider the removal of interim group CEO Sebastiano Randazzo and chair Bernard Pryor.
Without detailing what the directors are accused of, MC Mining said it is considering the validity of the proposal made by shareholders, who collectively hold 6.8% of the company’s shares...
