Companies / Mining RBPlat recommends shareholders accept takeover offer from Implats The platinum miner’s board has recommended shareholders accept the offer following an independent opinion from PSG Capital

Royal Bafokeng Platinum’s independent board has recommended shareholders accept a buyout offer from peer Impala Platinum that values it at R43bn, saying there aren’t any competing offers, and that it is fair and reasonable.

The tie-up will allow Implats to contend for the status as the world’s largest producer of platinum group metals, and there had been speculation there may be a bidding war with rival Northam Platinum, which also built up a stake in RBPlat in 2021...