Jubilee gets production boost from revamped facilities
Monthly production rose two thirds in January as the metals group started benefiting from investments at its Inyoni plant
08 February 2022 - 12:05
Metals processing company Jubilee Metals, whose share has more than quadrupled over the past two years, says investment into its processing capacity is already paying off, with monthly production up by two thirds in January when compared to the last six months of 2021.
The London and JSE-listed group recommissioned the upgraded Inyoni Platinum Group Metals (PGM) facility in November, saying in an update on Tuesday it had met its contractual obligations in the six months to end-December, when Inyoni was only partially operational...
