DRDGold warns of profit drop as prices ease

DRDGold, SA’s biggest producer of gold from tailings dumps, expects headline profit to roughly halve in its six months to end-December, weighed down by lower selling prices and higher input costs, including chemicals.
Headline earnings per share is expected to fall by between 43% and 53% in the miner’s first half, from 111c in the prior comparative period, when the group generated a headline profit of R949.2m...
