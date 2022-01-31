MC Mining gets reprieve as IDC pushes out loan repayment date yet again

Junior coal miner MC Mining, which is developing its flagship coal project in Limpopo, has received a reprieve after the state-owned Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) on Monday again pushed out the repayment of R160m in loans plus interest to November.

MC Mining was initially meant to honour its financial obligations in November 2020, but that was pushed out to July 2021 and then to January 31.

The company has been battling to secure enough funding to get the Makhado project off the ground, primarily because of growing reluctance by financial institutions to fund climate-polluting projects.

Companies and businesses are under pressure from their shareholders and environmental activist groups to pivot to environmentallyfriendly products. But some analysts have cautioned that the world will still rely on coal and other fossil fuels for decades to come given the limited capacity in renewable energy.

MC Mining, which was formerly known as Coal of Africa, said a number of parties were continuing their due diligence review for providing the balance of the funding required for the Makhado project, which was meant to see its first coal sales during the first half of 2020.

However, the company said it was exploring several alternative strategies to raise additional funding including, but not limited to, the issue of new equity for cash in MC Mining or subsidiary companies, or further debt funding.

MC Mining currently relies on the Uitkomst colliery in KwaZulu-Natal for cash generation, but the focus is on the Makhado project, which would be SA’s only producer of hard-coking coal.

Distinct from thermal coal used in power stations, coking coal, and hard-coking coal in particular, is a premium product used in steelmaking.

Run-of-mine coal production at Uitkomst fell 2% to 107,188 tonnes in the December quarter year on year due to the suspension of mining for three shifts after production constraints at Uitkomst’s explosives supplier.

However, export coal prices rose sharply in the three months to end-December, driven by concerns over tight supplies in countries such as China.

Average API4 export coal prices surged 123% to $163/tonne from vs $73/t and Uitkomst’s average revenue per tonne increased by 68% to $111/t.

MC Mining shares were down 2.6% late on Monday afternoon at R1.12 , giving it a market valuation of about R177.5m.

mahlangua@bdlive.co.za