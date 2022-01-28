Companies / Mining Higher iron ore prices to boost Kumba Company expects full-year profit and headline earnings to rise B L Premium

SA’s largest iron producer, Kumba Iron Ore, expects its full-year profit to surge by up to 52%, benefited by higher average iron ore prices.

In an operational update on Thursday, Kumba said headline earnings per share would surge by R97.43-R107.80 in the year to end-December despite just a slight increase in sales and production volumes...