Higher iron ore prices to boost Kumba
Company expects full-year profit and headline earnings to rise
28 January 2022 - 08:25
SA’s largest iron producer, Kumba Iron Ore, expects its full-year profit to surge by up to 52%, benefited by higher average iron ore prices.
In an operational update on Thursday, Kumba said headline earnings per share would surge by R97.43-R107.80 in the year to end-December despite just a slight increase in sales and production volumes...
