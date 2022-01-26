Companies / Mining Harmony cuts guidance on Papua New Guinea woes The group has trimmed its full-year gold output forecast by 4% after geotechnical issues at the Hidden Valley operation B L Premium

Harmony, SA’s largest gold miner, has cut its full-year production forecast by about 4% due to issues in Papua New Guinea, including a conveyor belt failure.

Gold production from the core SA operations remained steady in the six months to end-December, but the company cut its full-year guidance for its Hidden Valley mine by about a quarter...