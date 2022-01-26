Harmony cuts guidance on Papua New Guinea woes
The group has trimmed its full-year gold output forecast by 4% after geotechnical issues at the Hidden Valley operation
26 January 2022 - 13:06
Harmony, SA’s largest gold miner, has cut its full-year production forecast by about 4% due to issues in Papua New Guinea, including a conveyor belt failure.
Gold production from the core SA operations remained steady in the six months to end-December, but the company cut its full-year guidance for its Hidden Valley mine by about a quarter...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now