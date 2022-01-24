Sibanye scraps $1bn deal to buy two Brazilian mines
The cancellation of the transaction comes just two months after Sibanye-Stillwater signed definitive deals with Appian Capital Advisory
24 January 2022 - 09:54
Sibanye-Stillwater has canned a $1bn deal to acquire two Brazilian mines, marking a blow in its efforts to diversify its income streams by building a portfolio of metals critical to environmentally friendly electric vehicles (EV).
Led by CEO and renowned deal maker Neil Froneman, Sibanye-Stillwater said in a statement on Monday that its decision followed the assessment of the geotechnical event at Santa Rita, one of the world’s largest open-pit nickel-cobalt sulphide mines...
