Sibanye commits to green future despite collapse of Brazil deals
The cancellation of the transaction comes just two months after Sibanye-Stillwater signed definitive deals with Appian Capital Advisory
24 January 2022 - 09:54
UPDATED 24 January 2022 - 16:04
After its $1bn (R15.26 billion) proposal to acquire two mines in Brazil fell through barely two months after it was first announced, Sibanye-Stillwater has recommitted itself to a green future by seeking other prospects in the battery metal market.
Its shares fell just more than 8.2% to R54 at the end of the day on the JSE, the most since August 20, though the overall market was down on the day, with the all share index sliding a hefty 2%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now