Sibanye commits to green future despite collapse of Brazil deals The cancellation of the transaction comes just two months after Sibanye-Stillwater signed definitive deals with Appian Capital Advisory

After its $1bn (R15.26 billion) proposal to acquire two mines in Brazil fell through barely two months after it was first announced, Sibanye-Stillwater has recommitted itself to a green future by seeking other prospects in the battery metal market.

Its shares fell just more than 8.2% to R54 at the end of the day on the JSE, the most since August 20, though the overall market was down on the day, with the all share index sliding a hefty 2%...