Tharisa reports strong start to the year as it eyes improvement in PGM market

Chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) miner Tharisa says its 2022 year has started strongly, with its full-year production guidance unchanged as it eyes an improvement in precious metal prices as supply-chain issues facing carmakers abate.

In an update for the three months to end-December, its first quarter, Tharisa reported early indications of improvement in the balance between supply and demand for PGMs, with global growth prospects also looking healthy...