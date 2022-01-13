Tharisa reports strong start to the year as it eyes improvement in PGM market
13 January 2022 - 08:20
Chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) miner Tharisa says its 2022 year has started strongly, with its full-year production guidance unchanged as it eyes an improvement in precious metal prices as supply-chain issues facing carmakers abate.
In an update for the three months to end-December, its first quarter, Tharisa reported early indications of improvement in the balance between supply and demand for PGMs, with global growth prospects also looking healthy...
