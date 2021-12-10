Wescoal on track to hit 2022 production target after Moabsvelden bump
Moabsvelden also lifted the group's profits in its 2022 half year, putting it on track for full-year production of 8-million tonnes
10 December 2021 - 12:40
Junior coal miner Wescoal, which counts Eskom as its major customer, returned to profit in its half-year to end-September, on track to reach its 2022 production target after getting a bump from its flagship Moabsvelden project in Mpumalanga.
Wescoal invested R228m in Moabsvelden, whose contribution helped Wescoal grow revenue 24% to R2.6bn to end-September, while profit jumped to R81m, from R11m previously...
