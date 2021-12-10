Companies / Mining Wescoal on track to hit 2022 production target after Moabsvelden bump Moabsvelden also lifted the group's profits in its 2022 half year, putting it on track for full-year production of 8-million tonnes B L Premium

Junior coal miner Wescoal, which counts Eskom as its major customer, returned to profit in its half-year to end-September, on track to reach its 2022 production target after getting a bump from its flagship Moabsvelden project in Mpumalanga.

Wescoal invested R228m in Moabsvelden, whose contribution helped Wescoal grow revenue 24% to R2.6bn to end-September, while profit jumped to R81m, from R11m previously...