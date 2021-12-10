Companies / Mining Gemfields auctions bring in record revenue in 2021 Covid-19 had hit the gemstone group hard in 2020, leading to a cancellation of in-person events B L Premium

Precious metals group Gemfields recorded its best-ever gemstone auctions in 2021, bouncing back after a tough 2020, when Covid-19 led to the cancellation of in-person events.

Most recently the group, which mines in Zambia and Mozambique, held a series of ruby auctions that brought in a record $88.4m (R1.4bn) of revenue. It was the best- ever set of earnings from ruby auctions. ..