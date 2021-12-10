Gemfields auctions bring in record revenue in 2021
Covid-19 had hit the gemstone group hard in 2020, leading to a cancellation of in-person events
10 December 2021 - 12:00
Precious metals group Gemfields recorded its best-ever gemstone auctions in 2021, bouncing back after a tough 2020, when Covid-19 led to the cancellation of in-person events.
Most recently the group, which mines in Zambia and Mozambique, held a series of ruby auctions that brought in a record $88.4m (R1.4bn) of revenue. It was the best- ever set of earnings from ruby auctions. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now