Companies / Mining Implats adds to its RBPlat stake The platinum miner has bought an additional 0.33% stake in peer Royal Bafokeng Platinum, bringing its stake to 32.26% B L Premium

Impala Platinum (Implats) has reached agreements for another 0.33% stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), bringing its holding in its acquisition target to 32.26%.

Implats, the world’s third-biggest platinum miner, surprised the market earlier in December with news it had made a R150 per share offer to RBPlat shareholders, seeking at least majority control of its peer...