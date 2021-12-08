Implats adds to its RBPlat stake
The platinum miner has bought an additional 0.33% stake in peer Royal Bafokeng Platinum, bringing its stake to 32.26%
08 December 2021 - 08:42
Impala Platinum (Implats) has reached agreements for another 0.33% stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), bringing its holding in its acquisition target to 32.26%.
Implats, the world’s third-biggest platinum miner, surprised the market earlier in December with news it had made a R150 per share offer to RBPlat shareholders, seeking at least majority control of its peer...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now