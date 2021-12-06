Pan African Resources to list on A2X Markets
The Africa-focused gold miner joins fellow resource producers Exxaro, Tharisa and ARM on the alternate exchange
06 December 2021 - 12:28
Pan African Resources, a mid-tier Africa-focused gold miner, has received approval for a secondary listing on A2X Markets, taking the alternate exchange’s total number of listings to 58.
Pan African’s ordinary shares will be available for trade on A2X as of December 13 though it will retain its primary listings on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange, the JSE, as well as its Level-1 American Depositary Receipts (ADR) programme in the US...
