Tharisa pays out record dividend as it cashes in on buoyant PGM prices
02 December 2021 - 08:36
Chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Tharisa has paid out a record $24.2m (R388m) to shareholders for its 2021 year, optimistic that it can expect to enjoy elevated prices for the metals used in reducing vehicle emissions for at least the next five years.
PGM prices have been boosted by supply disruptions, including flooding at Russian mines and load-shedding in SA, but Tharisa said on Thursday the inability of carmakers to substitute for minor PGMs in catalytic converters — notably rhodium — ensures a positive outlook for its basket of metals...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now