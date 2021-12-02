Companies / Mining Tharisa pays out record dividend as it cashes in on buoyant PGM prices B L Premium

Chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Tharisa has paid out a record $24.2m (R388m) to shareholders for its 2021 year, optimistic that it can expect to enjoy elevated prices for the metals used in reducing vehicle emissions for at least the next five years.

PGM prices have been boosted by supply disruptions, including flooding at Russian mines and load-shedding in SA, but Tharisa said on Thursday the inability of carmakers to substitute for minor PGMs in catalytic converters — notably rhodium — ensures a positive outlook for its basket of metals...