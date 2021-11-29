Companies / Mining Implats makes R43bn buyout offer for RBPlat Impala Platinum has tendered R150 per share, having already acquired a stake of almost a quarter B L Premium

Impala Platinum (Implats) has launched a buyout offer for the shares in peer Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) that it doesn’t already own, valuing the miner at more than R43bn.

Implats is seeking at least a controlling shareholding in RPBlat, CEO Nico Muller said in a media call on Monday, eyeing a raft of benefits from the tie-up, and having already inked deals for almost a quarter of its shares...