Northam Platinum to acquire up to 33.3% stake in RBPlat

09 November 2021 - 09:42 Andries Mahlangu
Platinum. Picture: REUTERS
Northam Platinum is to acquire up to 33.3% in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) shares in a R17.2bn deal that will be settled through cash and shares.

The latest developments come hardly two weeks after RBPlat and bigger rival Impala Platinum (Implats) said they were in talks, which could have resulted in Impala acquiring the mid-tier platinum miner in a potential transaction that would have created world’s biggest platinum group metals producer.

Those talks have since broken down, with RBPlat saying on Tuesday that its largest shareholder, Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH), was opposed to the deal. However, the latest unsolicited offer by Northam Platinum enjoys the backing of RBH as well as the Royal Bafokeng Nation.

Northam Platinum will acquire an initial 32.8% interest in RBPlat before increasing to 33.3%. The cash portion of the deal will be about R8.6bn while RBH will acquire an 8.7% interest in Northam Platinum as part of the share portion of the deal.

The transaction will see immediate investment in partnership with Northam in high-impact community initiatives in the region that are being planned by the Royal Bafokeng Nation and RBH. These include an in-principle agreement to develop and deliver renewable energy and battery storage projects that will enhance the security of supply and lower the cost of energy for the Royal Bafokeng Nation.

The Royal Bafokeng Nation will become a minority shareholder in the renewable energy project company and in so doing will continue to diversify its local economy and become a participant in the emerging green economy.

In addition, the Royal Bafokeng Nation will benefit from the socioeconomic development and enterprise development contributions that will fund initiatives with a socioeconomic impact. This initiative will develop local skills and create employment opportunities during construction and in the operational phases of the project.

RBPlat shares plummeted 21% at the opening bell on the JSE before quickly bouncing back to trade 3.72% higher at R125. Northam tumbled 9.57% to R220.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

The sky is the limit for Implats as it posts record results

Already riding high on PGM prices, the miner sees several good years ahead supported by demand from the automotive industry
2 months ago

RBPlat lauded for results and maiden dividend

The community-owned miner was able to pay all its capital expenditure out of cash flow during 2020
8 months ago

Platinum has a sound future in antipollution devices

But Eskom is more damaging than Covid-19 for SA’s mining sector, Implats CEO Nico Muller says
1 year ago
