Afrimat shares jump 4% as first-half HEPS soar 60.5%

Afrimat says all three of its segments experienced strong growth in the six months to August compared to the same period a year ago

04 November 2021 - 10:34 Andries Mahlangu
Afrimat shares rose as much as 4% to R50.50 on Thursday morning, the most in three weeks, after the building materials and mining group reported a 60.5% rise in first-half headline profit, benefiting from a surge in iron-ore prices in particular.

Led by CEO Andries van Heerden, Afrimat said all three segments, namely construction materials, industrial minerals and bulk commodities, experienced strong growth in the six months to August compared to the same period a year ago, which was marred by national Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in SA that excludes exceptional items, rose to R2.95.

The bulk commodities segment benefited from favourable iron-ore pricing and the new mines such as the Jenkins Iron Ore Mine, which helped push up operating profit 39% to R453.7m.

Industrial minerals businesses, which include limestone, dolomite and industrial sand, returned to pre-Covid-19 volumes across all regions in SA, delivering an increase in operating profit of R51.1m, which was double the amount of the year-ago period.

Construction materials also experienced a return to pre-Covid-19 volumes, with operating profit recovering to R79.5m from R2.8m. The business, which includes aggregates and concrete-based products, was interrupted by the lockdown in 2020. 

“The group continued to deliver exceptional results during the first half of the financial year on the back of favourable iron-ore prices, which translated into strong operating cash flows,” the company said in a statement.

An interim dividend of 40c per share was declared, compared with 36c a year earlier.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

