CEO Mark Cutifani bows out of Anglo American after nine eventful years
Cutifani steered the resources company through turbulent times over the past decade
03 November 2021 - 10:50
UPDATED 03 November 2021 - 11:10
Anglo American announced on Wednesday that Duncan Wanblad, a non-executive director of De Beers and Kumba Iron Ore, will take over as CEO from Mark Cutifani.
Cutifani, who will step down in April after a nine-year stint at the global resources titan, steered Anglo through turbulent times over the past decade...
