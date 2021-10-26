Companies / Mining Sibanye-Stillwater confirms $1bn price tag for acquisition of Brazilian mines The group is buying two mines in Brazil as part of its push into green metals, used in batteries for electric vehicles B L Premium

Sibanye-Stillwater has inked a $1bn (R14.70bn) deal to acquire two Brazilian mines, its fourth and largest investment to date in its push to build a portfolio of metals critical to electric vehicles.

Sibanye had issued a cautionary on Monday amid reports it would spend this amount to acquire the mines in Brazil, Santa Rita, one of the world’s largest open-pit nickel-cobalt sulphide mines and Serrote, which has just completed the construction of a copper-gold project...