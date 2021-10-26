Sibanye-Stillwater confirms $1bn price tag for acquisition of Brazilian mines
The group is buying two mines in Brazil as part of its push into green metals, used in batteries for electric vehicles
26 October 2021 - 11:22
Sibanye-Stillwater has inked a $1bn (R14.70bn) deal to acquire two Brazilian mines, its fourth and largest investment to date in its push to build a portfolio of metals critical to electric vehicles.
Sibanye had issued a cautionary on Monday amid reports it would spend this amount to acquire the mines in Brazil, Santa Rita, one of the world’s largest open-pit nickel-cobalt sulphide mines and Serrote, which has just completed the construction of a copper-gold project...
