Higher DRDGold sales volumes cancel out rising energy and labour costs
Improved prices and yields boost core profit 16% in the group’s first quarter to end-September
25 October 2021 - 09:25
SA’s leading gold tailings retreatment specialist, DRDGold, says higher sales volumes helped offset pressure from increased electricity and labour costs in its first-quarter ending September, when core profit rose 16% from the prior three months.
Gold production increased 7% from the previous quarter to 1,449kg primarily due to an 8% increase in yield, the group said in an update, with earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), or core profit, growing 16% to R350.8m...
