Higher DRDGold sales volumes cancel out rising energy and labour costs

SA’s leading gold tailings retreatment specialist, DRDGold, says higher sales volumes helped offset pressure from increased electricity and labour costs in its first-quarter ending September, when core profit rose 16% from the prior three months.

Gold production increased 7% from the previous quarter to 1,449kg primarily due to an 8% increase in yield, the group said in an update, with earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), or core profit, growing 16% to R350.8m...