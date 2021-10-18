Companies / Mining Thungela features on JSE losers’ list on Transnet woes The coal miner warns that some of its operations could take a hit if its stockpiles reach capacity from November B L Premium

Thungela Resources, one of the star performers on the JSE since it was spun off from Anglo American, was among the biggest losers on Monday after it said the state of Transnet’s rail network would force it to scale down production targets.

With Transnet’s woes having already cost the industry an estimated R30bn in lost foreign sales, fears are mounting that SA will lose out on another commodities boom at a time when a global energy crunch has led to a surge in demand for coal. Mining companies are facing headwinds due to a potential inability to get their product to market...