Thungela features on JSE losers’ list on Transnet woes
The coal miner warns that some of its operations could take a hit if its stockpiles reach capacity from November
18 October 2021 - 10:39
UPDATED 18 October 2021 - 18:37
Thungela Resources, one of the star performers on the JSE since it was spun off from Anglo American, was among the biggest losers on Monday after it said the state of Transnet’s rail network would force it to scale down production targets.
With Transnet’s woes having already cost the industry an estimated R30bn in lost foreign sales, fears are mounting that SA will lose out on another commodities boom at a time when a global energy crunch has led to a surge in demand for coal. Mining companies are facing headwinds due to a potential inability to get their product to market...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now