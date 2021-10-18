Companies / Mining Thungela cuts guidance as rail performance worsens The coal miner warns that some of its operations could take a hit if its stockpiles reach capacity from November B L Premium

Coal miner Thungela Resources, which was spun out of Anglo American in June, says an initial improvement in rail performance as a result of Transnet’s maintenance shutdown has not persisted, and it has cut its guidance.

Third-party sales, which use Thungela's rail entitlement, are expected to fall to 25,000 tonnes in the six months to end-December, from 926,000 tonnes in its first half, with the miner also warning some of its operations may take a hit due to reaching stockpile capacity from November...