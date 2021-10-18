Thungela cuts guidance as rail performance worsens
The coal miner warns that some of its operations could take a hit if its stockpiles reach capacity from November
18 October 2021 - 10:39
Coal miner Thungela Resources, which was spun out of Anglo American in June, says an initial improvement in rail performance as a result of Transnet’s maintenance shutdown has not persisted, and it has cut its guidance.
Third-party sales, which use Thungela's rail entitlement, are expected to fall to 25,000 tonnes in the six months to end-December, from 926,000 tonnes in its first half, with the miner also warning some of its operations may take a hit due to reaching stockpile capacity from November...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now