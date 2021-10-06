Mark Cutifani likely to leave Anglo once flagship project is completed
The CEO says his retirement is in the board’s hands, but media reports suggest a successor has already been lined up
06 October 2021 - 12:00
The successful completion of Anglo American’s Quellaveco copper project in 2022 looks increasingly likely to mark the exit for the group’s esteemed CEO, Mark Cutifani.
Speaking at the Joburg Indaba on Wednesday and when asked about his possible retirement, Cutifani said he had made a commitment to the board to see Quellaveco to completion...
