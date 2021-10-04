Thungela shares rally nearly fourfold since listing in June, thanks to high coal prices
The market was so focused on green energy that nobody invested in new fossil fuel projects, resulting in the world being short of electricity
04 October 2021 - 20:23
When Thungela Resources debuted on the JSE in June after being hived off Anglo American, it wasn’t exactly the flavour of the moment as fund managers were increasingly shunning fossil fuels.
What the skeptics didn’t count on was a global energy crunch that has made the company one of the best performers in the JSE, with its shares up more than fourfold. Driven mostly by higher international coal prices, Thungela shares rose 2.67% to close at R96.69 on Monday, giving it a market value of R13bn. ..
