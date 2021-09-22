Contested 2018 Mining Charter not binding instrument of law, High Court rules
The Minerals Council of SA has won another legal battle against the state, which underscores the ‘once-empowered always empowered’ principle
22 September 2021 - 10:55
The High Court has concluded that the contested 2018 Mining Charter is not a binding instrument of law but instead a policy document, effectively underscoring the principle of “once empowered, always empowered” in the industry.
The Minerals Council SA had approached the court seeking a judicial review of the Mining Charter’s third iteration, arguing it displayed excessive powers and was flawed, amid state demands that mining houses top up black ownership levels when seeking transfers or renewals of mining rights...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now