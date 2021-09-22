Companies / Mining Contested 2018 Mining Charter not binding instrument of law, High Court rules The Minerals Council of SA has won another legal battle against the state, which underscores the ‘once-empowered always empowered’ principle B L Premium

The High Court has concluded that the contested 2018 Mining Charter is not a binding instrument of law but instead a policy document, effectively underscoring the principle of “once empowered, always empowered” in the industry.

The Minerals Council SA had approached the court seeking a judicial review of the Mining Charter’s third iteration, arguing it displayed excessive powers and was flawed, amid state demands that mining houses top up black ownership levels when seeking transfers or renewals of mining rights...