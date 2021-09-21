South32 COO Mike Fraser leaves company

Diversified miner South32's COO, Mike Fraser, is departing the group to pursue other opportunities.

Fraser became the group’s COO in April 2018, having been its president and COO for the Africa region from January 2015, and will be replaced by Noel Pillay, who has more than 25 years’ experience at the group’s operations.

Pillay, a mechanical engineer by training, was appointed vice-president for operations at Worsley Alumina in Australia in August 2018, having previously served in the same role at Hillside in Richards Bay. Pillay will be appointed alongside Jason Economidis, who remains COO for the group’s Australian operations.

Fraser had been responsible for the South32’s aluminium and manganese operations in Africa and the Cerro Matoso operation in Colombia.

“Mike has been part of the South32 lead team since day one,” South32 CEO Graham Kerr said in a statement.

“His contribution to the company will be lasting and includes his roles securing power supply for Hillside to support the sustainability of the smelter, the rollout of our energy efficiency technology at Mozal and unlocking value through numerous projects at Cerro Matoso.”

“He has led initiatives across our business that underpin the stable and predictable performance at many of our operations,” said Kerr.

