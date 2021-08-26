Companies / Mining Sibanye-Stillwater declares R8.54m dividend after reporting record profit Profit more than doubles to R25.32m in the six months ended June on the back of strong precious metal prices B L Premium

Sibanye-Stillwater, the world’s largest primary producer of platinum, will pay an interim dividend of R2.92 per share after reporting a record profit in the first half of its financial year on the back of strong precious metals prices.

An improved operational performance paired with “considerably higher commodity prices”, resulted in group profit for the half year through June more than doubling to R25.32m compared with R9.73m reported in the same period a year earlier, and surpassing the previous high of R20.89m in the second half of 2020, CEO Neal Froneman said in a statement...