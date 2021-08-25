Companies / Mining Fourteen years and counting as DRDGold declares final dividend Operating profit increased by 39% to R2.2bn while headline earnings were 127% higher BL PREMIUM

DRDGold, one of the world’s largest gold tailings retreatment companies, has declared a final dividend for the 14th consecutive year as strong gold prices pushed the group’s profit skyward.

At the release of its results for the year ended June 30, DRDGold declared a dividend of 40cs per share for the year...