Companies / Mining Richards Bay Minerals restarts as security situation stabilises Reopening of operations comes after weeks of work to address safety concerns BL PREMIUM

Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) has restarted operations after stabilising the security situation which saw heavy equipment set alight amid growing tensions around the mine during which the company’s general manager was murdered.

The closure of RBM in late June sent reverberations through the investing community, negatively affecting investor confidence in SA at a time when the economy is starved of foreign direct investment and unemployment hit a high of 34.4% in the second quarter of 2021...