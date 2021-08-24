Richards Bay Minerals restarts after being shut since late June
RBM operations have been shut since June after the security situation deteriorated markedly
24 August 2021 - 13:36
Rio Tinto will restart operations at the embattled Richards Bay Minerals, following an agreement with community stakeholders.
“Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) and community stakeholders have reached an agreement to support enhanced governance and controls of community trusts, together with greater transparency,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday. “This agreement signifies the parties’ commitment to working together towards modernising the community trusts and to ensuring that the trusts achieve their objective of delivering broad based benefits for members of the host communities.”..
