Higher prices help Gold Fields more than double first-half earnings

Gold Fields has more than doubled its first-half headline earnings, benefiting from a higher than average gold price. The world’s sixth-largest gold producer has nine operating mines spread across Australia, Ghana, Peru and SA. It is also building a new mine, Salares Norte, in Chile.

Releasing the results for the six months to end-June on Thursday, the gold producer said headline earnings surged 129% to $396m, as the average gold price rose 10% to $1,799/oz.

However, normalised earnings rose $431m year on year. The gold producer regards normalised earnings as the key measure of its underlying financial performance and excludes gains and losses on foreign exchange and other exceptional items.

Attributable gold equivalent production rose just 2% to 1.104-million ounces, while all-in sustaining costs — regarded as the fair reflection to produce an ounce of gold — rose 11% to $1,093oz as a result of the stronger rand and Australian dollar.

The full-year production guidance was left intact at between 2.30-million and 2.25-million ounces.

Gold Fields has only South Deep mine in SA, after spinning off three of its mines to Sibanye Gold in 2013, which later rebranded itself to Sibanye-Stillwater.

“We continue to deliver the higher gold price to the bottom line, with a further increase in normalised earnings. Despite the ramp-up in project capex [capital expenditure] at Salares Norte, the business has generated strong free cash flow [in the first half],” CEO Chris Griffith said in a statement.

Gold Fields spent $75m on the project during the second quarter, bringing the total capex incurred on the project to date to $230m and will be 65% complete by December.

An interim dividend of R2.10 a share was declared, up from R1.60 from the same period a year ago.

