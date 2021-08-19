Companies / Mining Cash-positive South Deep is repaying Gold Fields’ faith Production is accelerating and the company’s last SA asset has been making profits since 2019 BL PREMIUM

Gold Fields’ SA asset, South Deep, continues to turn the corner and is now expected to remain a valuable asset in the group’s portfolio, new CEO Chris Griffith said.

Speaking at the group’s interim results on Thursday Griffith, who took over from long-time Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland in April, said the asset has made money for the past two years and continues to do so. “The developments are going well, we should be able to continue with this assets for many, many years to come,” said Griffith. “The learning curve has been slow, long, hard [but] I think we are in a much better place now.”..