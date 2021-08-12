Companies / Mining Exxaro declares record interim dividend as it cashes in on higher iron ore prices The group’s interim payout to external shareholders beats the ordinary final dividend for its 2020 year, which was also a record BL PREMIUM

Exxaro, the largest supplier of coal to Eskom, has opted to pay out R5.07bn to external shareholders in a record interim dividend, as robust coal and iron ore prices helped offset transport woes and the effects of Covid-19 during its six months to end-June.

A surge in pricing for iron ore and coal helped the group grow its revenue by 8% to R15.1bn in its half-year to end-June, with headline earnings more than doubling to R6.8bn, even as transport issues helped prompt a decline in coal sales...