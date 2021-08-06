AngloGold shares tumble as interim earnings fall 10%

AngloGold Ashanti, the world’s third largest gold miner, suffered a 10% drop in first-half earnings, hit by the combination of lower grades, Covid-19-related disruptions, higher costs and suspension of underground mining activities at the Obuasi Mine in Ghana after a fatal accident in May.

The shares dropped as much as 10%, the most since early November, to trade R252 on the JSE, giving AngloGold a market value of R105.5bn.

Headline earnings dropped 10% to $363m in the six months to June, compared with the same period a year ago, AngloGold said in a statement on Friday.

“Our performance this half was simply nowhere near good enough. And we certainly need to do better. And as a management team, we certainly committed to making that happen,” interim CEO Christine Ramon said.

“We do remain focused on our strategy to create long term value while maintaining a strong balance sheet and mitigating any financial or operating risks to the business.”

Gold production dropped to 1.2-million ounces during the review period, from 1.32-million ounces the year before.

All-in sustaining costs, which are a fair reflection of the price to produce an ounce of gold, rose by a third to $1,333/oz year on year.

The gold producer, which no longer has operating mines in SA, said all-in sustaining costs reflected higher cash costs, higher sustaining capital expenditure in line with the tailings compliance programme and the planned reinvestment objectives in the portfolio.

Capital expenditure, inclusive of equity-accounted joint ventures, rose 33% to $461.

AngloGold plans to expand output by 400,000oz, or by a fifth of prevailing production, with projects in Africa and potentially two new mines in Colombia. A feasibility study on the first, Quebradona, will be finalised in the second half of 2021 while a study into the second, Gramalote, will be completed in the first half of 2022.

Group annual production guidance for 2021 has been revised downwards to between 2.45-million ounces and 2.7-million ounces, down from previous guidance of 2.7-million ounces and 2.9-million ounces. This is mainly due to the removal of the contribution of Obuasi mine for the second half of 2021.

