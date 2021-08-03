Companies / Mining RBPlat quintuples cash pile as it enjoys record PGM prices BL PREMIUM

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) says its net cash pile rose more than fivefold to R3.6bn in its half-year to end-June, as it raked in the benefits of higher production and record rand pricing for its platinum group metals (PGM).

Supply concerns and a global economic rebound have supported commodity prices in 2021, with RBPlat saying on Tuesday revenue for its six months ending June more than doubled to R9.6bn...