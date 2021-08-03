RBPlat quintuples cash pile as it enjoys record PGM prices
03 August 2021 - 08:33
Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) says its net cash pile rose more than fivefold to R3.6bn in its half-year to end-June, as it raked in the benefits of higher production and record rand pricing for its platinum group metals (PGM).
Supply concerns and a global economic rebound have supported commodity prices in 2021, with RBPlat saying on Tuesday revenue for its six months ending June more than doubled to R9.6bn...
